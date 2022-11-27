Davido shrugs off bereavement toga, lands in Osun for Adeleke’s swearing-in as Osun Governor

Entertainment
By Segun Adebayo

Grieving Nigerian singer, Davido has made his first public appearance on Sunday morning,  since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

The music star had been inactive on social media platforms and avoided public events since the demise of Ifeanyi but he has finally shed the toga of bereavement.

He joined his family and friends as they prepare for the inauguration of his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the next governor of Osun State.

Clad in a sky blue agbada, Davido was seen in the company of his crew who all wore purple anakara including Isreal DMW.

For the first time, he was also not seen in the company of his wife,  Chioma.

An official statement is expected to be made by the singer anytime from now.

You might also like
Entertainment

Chinko Ekun says education not the only path to success

Entertainment

Fuji Maestro, Pasuma, celebrates as he clocks 55 today

Entertainment

I didn’t undergo surgery to get my new body, says Teni

Entertainment

Rita Dominic, husband wed in England

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More