Davido shrugs off bereavement toga, lands in Osun for Adeleke’s swearing-in as Osun Governor

The music star had been inactive on social media platforms and avoided public events since the demise of Ifeanyi but he has finally shed the toga of bereavement.

Grieving Nigerian singer, Davido has made his first public appearance on Sunday morning, since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi.

He joined his family and friends as they prepare for the inauguration of his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the next governor of Osun State.

Clad in a sky blue agbada, Davido was seen in the company of his crew who all wore purple anakara including Isreal DMW.

For the first time, he was also not seen in the company of his wife, Chioma.

An official statement is expected to be made by the singer anytime from now.