Davido makes UK history as ‘Timeless’ becomes certified silver

Esther Amao
Davido performing on stage,

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Davido has reached another career-defining milestone as his fourth studio album, Timeless, has officially been certified Silver in the United Kingdom.

Released on March 31, 2023, Timeless has continued to break barriers, topping streaming charts across Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube. The 17-track album showcases Davido’s versatility, fusing Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, konto, highlife, and Afropop.

The project features an array of top-tier collaborations, including Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, The Cavemen, and Grammy-winning Angelique Kidjo.

Beyond its commercial success, Timeless earned Davido a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album. Its hit singles “Unavailable” and “Feel” also received Grammy nods for Best African Song Performance and Best Global Song Performance, respectively. The album further secured a nomination at the Headies Awards for Song of the Year.

Following its release, Davido launched the Timeless Tour, performing to sold-out crowds in major cities like Washington D.C., Toronto, New York, and London—further cementing the album’s global legacy.

