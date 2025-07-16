Politics

Our father taught us not to take what belongs to others – Buhari’s daughter

Rowland Kpakete
Hadiza Mohammed, daughter of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, says her father instilled strong moral values in his children, including the importance of not taking what belongs to others.

Hadiza, popularly known as Nana, shared this during a conversation with journalists at her father’s private residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday. She recalled a memorable childhood lesson that reflected her father’s principles.

“I will not forget years ago when we were children, we were asked by Baba to go buy exercise books, and after doing so, there was a change of N15 left,” she said.

“Instead of taking back the balance to our Baba, we decided to spend the money instead and stopped at a shop and used the money to buy sweets.”

“When we came back to the house, Baba asked us about the remaining change, and we told him we had spent it.

“He said to us, ‘You were supposed to come back and give me the change, and it’s left for me to choose to allow you to keep it or not.’

“He then told us not to ‘eat what belongs to other people’, or ‘take what belongs to other people’, and we thank God for the good upbringing we received from Baba.”

Hadiza also spoke about her father’s lifestyle, describing him as simple, devout, and free of materialism.

“Baba’s death is tragic. There’s no death that isn’t tragic or painful. But we thank Allah that Baba lived a very simple life, and this is the life that we would relate to some messengers of Allah,” she said.

“You know Baba is not an ambitious person, he’s a very simple person. As you can see, there’s nothing extraordinary about his house or his life. He’s a very simple person.

“We thank Allah for his simplicity, and his humbleness, and his uprightness, his discipline, and all the good characters.

“I am confident Baba is in a better place. We are all on a journey, and some will arrive later, others will arrive tomorrow. May God help us to finish right.”

