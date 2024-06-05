The 15th edition of the Mr Ideal Nigeria pageant, held at the Swiss International-Vistanna Hotel in VGC, Lagos, concluded with Daniel Olatunji, representing Abuja, winning the prestigious title.

He outshone over 30 contestants to claim the crown.

As the newly crowned Mr Ideal Nigeria, Olatunji was awarded a car, a scholarship to the Royal Arts Academy for acting, a trip to New Zealand courtesy of Mable Tours, a three-month gym membership with Fitgrit, a year’s supply of Nuzty peanut butter, an endorsement deal with Sentry, and numerous fashion outfits.

Olatunji’s victory also qualifies him to represent Nigeria at the Mr Africa International competition.

Other notable winners included Michael Elemba (Mr Enugu), who was named Mr Ideal Nigeria – Earth; Ayomid Abidemi (Mr Kwara), who became Mr Ideal Nigeria – Tourism; and Ogene Eros, who was crowned Mr Ideal Nigeria – ECOWAS. Ikasi Somze secured fifth place, while Mark (Mr Niger) and Adeoye Joshua were recognized as Mr Ideal Nigeria – Top Model.

Special awards were given to Prince Ogunyemi (Bayelsa) for Best Body and Emmanuel Femi (Ekiti) for Best Use of Social Media. Belu (Jigawa) was titled Northern King, and Amari (Lagos) was honored as Business Icon.

Established in 2010, the Mr Ideal Nigeria pageant is dedicated to empowering young Nigerian men physically, socially, and economically.

The event, hosted by the House of Twitch, was recently awarded Best Male Pageant Brand of the Year at the Eko Heritage Awards 2023.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE