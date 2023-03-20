CONVENERS of the 2023 Consumers Value Awards, BrandXchange, have said their decision to open the portal, in March, for the commencement of this year’s nomination of brands, eligible for voting for Brands of Value Award, represents the organisers’ way of celebrating this year’s World Consumer Rights Day, held annually on March 15.

The Chief Analyst/Managing Director, BrandXchange, Akonte Ekine expressed the hope that consumers will continue to contribute to the validation of brands’ efficacy, by showing interest in the nomination of brands based on experience.

He added that the online periodic award is aimed at creating awareness for the rights of Consumers and promoting brand excellence in the country, with empirical data based on the voting of consumers for brands online.

According to him, the 2022 edition held in Lagos, in August, that year, saw over 26 brands celebrated as Best Value for Money brands based on consumer votes.

One of the highlights of the event, he added, was the recognition of regulators of conversations of brands such as Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON; Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC); and Sola Salako Ajulo, Member Tribunal Committee for their outstanding works in consumers affairs.

This year’s edition will be the second time the initiative, powered by Absolute PR, a public relations firm, will be asking consumers to validate the efficacy of brands through public votes on the internet, based on usage experience.

