Customs seize eight trailers of foreign rice in Ogun border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, on Tuesday, announced a revenue generation of N100,132,756.00 in the month of April 2022. This is even as it said its officers seized 4,603 bags of foreign parboiled rice which is equivalent to eight trailers loads.

The Area Controller, Ogun 1 Area Customs Command, Comptroller Bamidele Abiodun Makinde who confirmed the development during a press briefing on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters, said the duty paid value of the seized items was N100,132,756.00.

According to Controller Makinde, “During the period under review, the Command generated the sum of Six Million and Forty-Eight Thousand, Five Hundred Naira, Zero Kobo (6,048,500.00) from auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, intercepted at different locations and exit points to the Republic of Benin during our anti-smuggling operations. With the recent phased re-opening of additional four (4) Border Posts (including Idiroko Border Post), we are hopeful that our revenue collection will improve significantly”

“I am glad to inform you that the Command’s concerted effort in suppression of smuggling activities has continued to yield good results”

“We are able to record a total seizure of 4,603 bags/50kg each of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent of 8 trailer loads). It is important to note the huge damage this quantity of rice would have done to the Federal Government Rice Agricultural Policy if allowed to get into the Nigerian markets.”

Other seized items according to the Area Controller include: 37,450 Litres of PMS (1,498 kegs of 25 litres each), 300 Cartons of Frozen Poultry Products, 3 Sacks of Cannabis Sativa, 900 Pieces of Machetes, 7 Bales and 7 Sacks of foreign used Clothing, including 2,195 Pieces of foreign used shoes, 1,020 Pieces/451 Pieces of New/Used Ladies’ Hand Bag, 89 Cartons of foreign Wine, 22 Cartons of Noni Berry Daily Drink, 8 Units of Vehicle (means of conveyance), 2 Units of Foreign Used Vehicle (Tokunbo), 2 Units of Motorcycle (means of conveyance) and 35 Cartons and 12 Packets of Tomatoes Paste.

In addition, the command also seized 19 gunboat engines worth over N17,311,419.00

Furthermore, Comptroller Makinde stated that the cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of all the seizures in the month of April 2022 amounted to N100,132,756.00.

“I wish to re-instate here that our intelligence network in the Command is continuously

strengthened for an improved and efficient performance. We deploy intelligence in virtually all our operations in the area and greater successes are being recorded on a daily basis.”

The CAC appreciated the support of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), his management team, the officers and men of the Command and critical stakeholders, members of the media, other security agencies and traditional rulers for their collaborative efforts and synergy with the service while carrying out the statutory mandate in the state.

