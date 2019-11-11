Customer allegedly stabs sex worker to death in Lagos

THERE was tension at a popular brothel around Surulere in Lagos over the weekend as a sex worker was stabbed to death during an argument with one of her clients.

The deceased sex worker, simply identified as Elochukwu, was allegedly stabbed to death by Babatunde Damilare during a scuffle that ensued over the price of a round of sex between them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

Elkana said: “On November 6, at about 11:00 p.m, the Surulere police station received information that one commercial sex worker identified as Elochukwu engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare, in a fight over the price of sex, at Edo Inn Hotel.

“During the scuffle, Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu several times in the neck, which led to her death on the spot. The suspect was arrested by homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeoya.”

Elkana further revealed that the body of the victim was evacuated and deposited at the mortuary of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

The police spokesperson said an investigation was continuing on the case and that the suspect would be charged to court.