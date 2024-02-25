Bauchi State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission has blown a hot warning that it will not fold its arms and allow unpatriotic traders to enslave people through hoarding of food items and unnecessary hikes in prices.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Sani Mohammed gave the warning during an emergency meeting with leadership of market associations in Bauchi.

The Chairman also said that it has come to the notice of the government that some traders are causing untold hardship on the citizens without any reliable reason, hence the need to sit with them with a view to finding a solution.

He further said that not all commodities are associated with the Dollar rates as claimed by some of the traders who are hiding under the rising in exchange rates to jerk up prices astronomically.

Sani Usman Mohammed however advised the leaders of the market associations to enlighten their members of the government’s intention to sanitize the system so as to reduce the hardship being experienced, especially with the Ramadan period approaching.

The Chairman of the Commission warned that the Commission is ready to arrest any person, especially dealers who refuse to honour its invitation as they are empowered by the law.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the state Chairman of the Amalgamated Traders and Artisans Association, Alhaji Abdallah Caps promised cooperation and advised the Commission to invite major dealers and hear their version of the situation.

Abdallah Caps also said that at their own level, they will do the needful towards assisting the government in achieving the desired goal.

Some of the traders who attended the meeting commended the government for the move and offered advice on how to make things better with regards to food items as contained in a statement by Auwalu Isa Kafi, Media Head For Executive Chairman.

