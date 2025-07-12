Lagos LG poll: Again, Fashola absent at polling unit

Latest NewsPolitics

Former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), was absent at his polling unit on Saturday, to vote for his party’s (APC) candidate for the Chairmanship and Councillorship election.

Fashola, who was expected at the polling unit with his wife, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, was not seen throughout the election, which started at 8.00 am and ended at 3.00 pm.

NAN recalled that Fashola was also absent during the 2021 local government election.

Journalists, who waited for the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, from 8.19 am when the election at the unit started, left for other places after hours of waiting, while some stayed till the end on the possibility of his coming.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting for the Chairmanship and Councillorship election in Polling Unit 002, at State Junior Grammar School (Special), Itolo Street, Eric Moore, Surulere, started at 8.19 am, as at the time the INEC agents arrived to set up the unit.

The unit, which is the venue where Fashola was expected to cast his vote, saw eligible voters trickling in.

The unit which had 1,355 registered voters, recorded only 213 voters who came to exercise their franchise.

