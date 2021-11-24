Curbing examination malpractice in northern Nigeria

Much has been disrupting the educational sector of the northern part of the country, but without doubt, the greatest evil bedeviling the fertiliser that develops the educational sector is examination malpractice which is a repugnant act that needs radical consideration towards the development of the country.

Having seen the inevitable fact that the menace is rampant in the northern part and has been affecting qualitative education, folding our arms could be said to be our contribution to the aggravation of accelerating the country to the path of retrogression.

There is a need to identify the causes which include the fear of failure due to poor reading or lack of proper teaching. Furthermore, bad teachers too contribute aggressively in promoting the menace of examination malpractice in northern Nigeria. This is strongly defensible considering the fact that most teachers do not teach for passion but for money. And when that happens, teachers may not give heed to the students, therefore leading to examination malpractice.

On the other hand, in public schools, bad governance too has its contribution in oiling examination malpractice. A teacher may not be able to teach properly due to the lack of teaching equipment that should be bought by the government or poor, irregular salary that can’t cater to the teacher’s need.

Without doubt, if we start with employing qualified teachers in the schools that would teach effectively, for passion and not for money, examination malpractice will be curbed.

Also, electing competent leaders into offices could obliterate examination malpractice in northern Nigeria.

Haneef Muhammad, Gombe State.