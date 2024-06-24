Savannah Energy Plc, the British independent energy company, has announced the launch of its Environmental Awareness Clubs (EAC) in 20 public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State.

The programme, the company says, is aimed at inspiring students on career choices, while also instilling environmental consciousness and career awareness.

The EAC is part of the broader Savannah Energy Education and Internship Training Programme (SEE-IT), being executed in collaboration with the Inoyo Toro Foundation, a non-profit educational foundation based in Akwa Ibom State.

The programme will feature various educational and practical activities, including career day events for club members, tree planting and environmental awareness walks, radio programmes to discuss topical issues on climate change, pipeline protection and safety, hydrocarbon and the Akwa Ibom State government’s ARISE agenda as well as quiz competitions.

Head of Stakeholder Relations and Regional Manager, Nigeria, Savannah Energy, Nkoyo Etuk, described education as an important part of the company’s sustainability strategy with its first pillar focusing on promoting socioeconomic prosperity within the countries in which it operates.

“We are optimistic that the Environmental Awareness Clubs will help to improve enlightenment about environmental issues and the solutions and inspire future leaders,” Etuk stated.

