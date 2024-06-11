Fifty-four participants, drawn from various CSOs, NGOs, donor agencies, partners, and media practitioners, have commenced a 3-day strategic planning workshop in Bauchi.

Among the participants are MDAs, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, SPHCDA, the SUBEB Ministry of Education, and BASNEC, while the media is to support and tell the story as well as monitor the event.

The workshop was organised by a non-governmental organisation known aa Forward in Action for Education—Poverty Alleviation and Malnutrition (FAcE-PaM) for the implementation of its 2025–2030 activities.

The objective of the workshop, according to the Ag Executive Director, Ms Dabis Mwalike, is to review the project’s successes in the last strategic plan of 2017–2023 and identify challenges faced during the period with a view to moving forward.

According to her, FAcE-PaM has been intervening in the thematic areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, reduction of malnutrition and peacebuilding in all the states it is operating in.

Dabis Mwalike also said that the organisation is seriously committed to aligning with the Bauchi State domesticated nutrition policy and the Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) policy.

She added that the workshop is engaging stakeholders from relevant government ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as civil society organisations (CSOs), with a view to making wider and more fruitful contributions.

The Ag ED also said that while FAcE-PaM implemented the strategic plan that expired in 2023, it recorded remarkable success that included empowering vulnerable women and their households with economic skills to support their families.

According to her, it had built the capacity of women to practice backyard gardening to farm nutrition-dense foods for their children and family as a whole.

She also noted that the organisation had also enrolled a number of male and female children in schools and offered support in the areas of conflict resolution towards achieving peace.

Also speaking, a member of the Board of FAcE-PaM, Ado Solomon, stressed the importance of the workshop, saying that it will help the organisation look back and plan ahead for the next programme implementation.

He commended the implementation partners and donor agencies that have over the years supported the organisation to record the successes so far achieved in line with its objectives.

Ado Solomon then urged the participants to be active in the discussions in order to see areas that need improvement in the implementation of the next programme.

