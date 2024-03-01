The Search for Common Ground (SFCG) in collaboration with its consortium partners such as Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), Academic Associate Peace Works (AAPW), and Partnership Initiative for the Niger Delta (PIND) with funding support from the European Union (EU) in Thursday in Abuja, launched “A Community-Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta” project.

The country director, SFCG Nigeria, Fatima Abubakar said the launch has shown a renewed commitment to the vision of a peaceful Niger Delta, drawing inspiration from past successes and the resilient spirit of the communities they operate.

According to Abubakar, the project closely aligns with relevant state, regional, and national initiatives which are aimed at addressing conflicts and criminality in the region and are also in consonance with various state governments’ economic and peacebuilding programmes.

“As we officially launch this project, let us see it as an opportunity to build a resilient and peaceful Niger Delta, setting an example for sustainable development and community-driven transformation.

“Today, we have the opportunity to empower our youths and women to be part of the development structure of the region and create alternative incentives where violence and criminality will no longer dominate the headlines of the Niger Delta.

She said prior to the national launch, SFCG and partners have successfully launched the project in Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta States with the respective state governments displaying their commitment to promoting inclusive community security approaches and also addressing the root causes of violence and criminality in the region.

“This moment marks a noteworthy milestone in our collaborative endeavours to promote inclusive community security approaches and address the root causes of violence and criminality in the Niger Delta,” she said.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh, who was represented at the event by his special assistant Niger Delta Development Commission, James Khanoba, expressed the hope that the project will serve as a guiding compass and be of more holistic approach to provide lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the region.

He said the Niger Delta with its breathtaking landscape and vast resources is a region of immense promises but has been overshadowed by persistent issues of criminality and violence which has impeded its growth and prosperity.

“It is our hope that this project will serve as a compass guiding us towards a more holistic understanding of the challenges we face and the potential pathways to sustainable solutions. The Niger Delta with its breathtaking landscape and vast resources is undeniably a region of immense fronts.

“However, this promise has been overshadowed by the persistent issues of criminality and violence impeding the growth and prosperity that our people rightfully deserve. Today’s event is not just a continuation but a testament to our unwavering commitment to address these salient issues. As you explore the intricate details of the proposed strategies and initiatives, let’s keep in mind the human dimension of our efforts, the statistics. There are individual families in communities who aspire for a brighter future. This project should reflect our collective commitment to improving the quality of life for every citizen in the Niger Delta.

“It is my earnest belief that through genuine efforts, innovative solutions and our unwavering determination, we can overcome the challenges that have held us back for too long. I will like to express my profound gratitude to all present here today. The expertise, dedication and passion to the well being of our region are the driving force behind the positive change we seek to achieve,” he said.

The Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr Joseph Ochonogwu said the investment of the European Union (EU) in the region is apt. He said IPCR as the apex think-tank as well as intervention agency of the federal government of Nigeria in the area of conflict prevention, management, and resolution has been collaborating and engaging with stakeholders in the area of peace.

Also, the senior regional manager, West Africa, Search for Common Ground, Bryan Weiner, described the launch as a community-centred approach to transforming environments in the Niger Delta which is to bring recognition to consortium partners by proposing an authentic narrative to the region for sustainable development.