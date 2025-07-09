CSOs applaud N12.25trn revenue generated by NUPRC in 2024

… tasks NELFUND to strengthen monitoring and evaluation

Civil Society Organisations on Community Development and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) on Wednesday applauded the management of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) over N12.25 trillion revenue generation for the 2024 fiscal year, exceeding the forecasted N6.93 trillion.

Director of CSCHEI New Media and Communications, Danladi Haruna, gave the commendation via a statement made available to Tribune Online, reiterated the group’s support for the recent advisory report released by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

While acknowledging the notable progress in the conduct of the 2022-2023 mini bid round and the 2024 licensing round, he underscored the need for robust engagement of Civil Society Organisations with a view to enhancing their corporate social responsibility initiatives in the host community.

“We commend NUPRC’s efforts in administrative inclusivity, digitalisation, and procedural integrity in the licensing process. The transparency and inclusivity exhibited in the licensing process were generally professional, transparent, and inclusive, with adherence to published criteria as required by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and EITI provisions.

“However, we urge NUPRC to improve on community civil engagement and direct International Oil Companies (IOCs) to enhance their corporate social responsibility initiatives in the host community.

“We also applaud the management of NUPRC for generating N12.25 trillion in revenue for 2024, exceeding the forecasted N6.93 trillion.

“We commend the leadership of NUPRC for its pragmatic approaches and innovative strategies. We urge other revenue-generating agencies and commissions to draw inspiration from NUPRC’s effective administrative model, adopting best practices that promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

“In light of the Federal Government’s circular to minimise foreign training and foreign scholarships, we recommend that the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) develop a homegrown capacity building template that will add value to Nigeria’s economy.”

In a related development, the Group tasked management of the National Education Loan Funds Agency (NELFUND) to put in place effective and efficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that ordinary Nigerian Students who have no political connections benefit genuinely from the student loan process.

“As accredited CSOs and CBOs, we play a critical role in promoting good governance, compliance, and administrative credibility.

“We will continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and good governance, holding governments and institutions accountable for their actions.

“Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) are vital in promoting good governance, compliance, and administrative credibility.

“As accredited CSOs and CBOs, we bridge the gap between government and citizens.

“We advocate for transparency, accountability, and good governance, holding governments and institutions accountable for their actions. CSOs engage citizens in decision-making processes, ensuring their voices are heard and interests represented.

“CSCHEI monitor government policies, programs, and services, providing feedback and recommendations for improvement.

“As CBOs, we work closely with local communities to understand their needs and develop solutions. CBOs implement projects and programs promoting development, social justice, and human rights at the grassroots level.

“We provide feedback to governments and stakeholders on policy effectiveness. Through our joint efforts, CSOs and CBOs promote good governance, compliance, and administrative trust, building trust between citizens and institutions essential for sustainable development.

“We ensure institutions are accountable, transparent, and responsive to citizens’ needs. We call on all patriotic Nigerians to support registered and accredited CSOs and CBOs efforts in promoting good governance and development in Nigeria,” he noted.

