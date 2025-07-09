In a world of click-bait, Rahaman Toheeb writes what matters

In an age where media is constantly shifting, journalism is no longer about reporting. it’s about reclaiming truth in a sea of distortion. And Rahaman is doing just that. With each published piece, each headline crafted with care, and every narrative stripped of noise, he’s shaping a new kind of media—one that centers accuracy, elevates the unheard, and restores trust in the written word.

Rooted in a deep understanding of societal pulse and driven by a passion for ethical storytelling, his voice cuts through the clutter of click-bait and fleeting trends. His journalism is defined by intention. Whether he’s writing on governance, youth development, education, or social issues, his words aren’t just informative—they’re sensational, intriguing and informative. They hold systems accountable and challenge readers to think, feel, and act.

With years of editorial rigor and on-the-ground experience, Rahaman writes with the sensitivity of someone who listens before he speaks. His use of language—precise, and piercing – gives life to issues often overlooked. And in an industry saturated with surface-level takes, Rahaman dives deeper. He doesn’t chase the trending; he follows the truth.

Every byline with his name carries the weight of trust and the hope for a more informed society. His pen is not just sharp—it’s strategic. His stories aren’t just stories and articles are signals, showing us what journalism can become when wielded by someone who respects the craft and understands its power to shape not about compelling headlines, but factual history.

Rahaman Abiola Toheeb is an award -winning Nigerian journalist, media innovator, and the youngest Editor-in-Chief in the history of Legit.ng, Nigeria’s foremost digital news platform. Known for his editorial precision and bold leadership, Rahaman represents a new generation of journalists who combine integrity, innovation, and impact in their storytelling. An unwavering dedication to audience-driven content has marked his rise in the media industry, the ethical application of digital tools, and a strong commitment to truth and public accountability.

Born in Iseyin, Oyo State, Rahaman’s early education and intellectual curiosity shaped his path into the world of journalism. He studied English and Literature at Obafemi Awolowo University, where he honed his critical thinking and storytelling skills. These foundational years were crucial to his development, fueling a passion for impactful communication and social responsibility. His professional journey began with the Association of Nigerian Authors in 2015 and continued at The Nation Newspaper in 2017, where he worked as a reporter before transitioning fully into digital journalism.

In 2018, Rahaman joined Legit.ng as the Current Affairs & Politics Editor. By 2021, he had been promoted to lead the Human Interest and Diaspora Desk, a role in which he produced in-depth, emotionally resonant stories that connected Nigerians at home and abroad. His editorial vision, which emphasized accuracy, empathy, and innovation, caught the attention of the industry and ultimately earned him his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng in 2023.

Rahaman’s expertise is reinforced by professional training with the Reuters News Agency and advanced media innovation programs at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, and the University of Johannesburg. His journalistic work reflects a careful balance between technological advancement and human-centred reporting. Over the years, he has been widely recognized for his contributions to the field. He is a recipient of the Kwame Karikari Dubawa Fact-Checking Fellowship, the Nigeria Health Watch Solution Journalism Fellowship, the MTN Media Innovation Programme Fellowship, Ominira Initiative Fellowship and Ebedi Writers’ Fellowship. His investigative reports and fact-checking pieces have influenced public discourse and strengthened the credibility of Nigeria’s online media ecosystem.

In 2024, Rahaman’s expertise and leadership were further acknowledged with his appointment to the Africa Advisory Council of the International News Media Association (INMA), a platform through which he contributes to shaping the future of journalism across the continent. He has published over 1,250 articles and continues to mentor younger journalists, advocating for newsroom diversity, responsible storytelling, and the ethical use of AI in newsrooms.

Rahaman is driven by a belief that journalism should serve the public good. He combines a strategic understanding of digital platforms with a deep sense of purpose, making him not just a newsroom leader but a voice for transformation in African media. His career reflects resilience, intellect, and an uncompromising dedication to elevating journalism as both a profession and a public trust. As he continues to redefine editorial leadership in Nigeria and beyond, Rahaman Abiola Toheeb stands as a symbol of the power of storytelling to inform, connect, and inspire.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE