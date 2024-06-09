A Civil Society Organisation, Renewed Hope Unity Movement, has called on the All Peoples Congress (APC) to establish a reward system to better recognize and reward the loyalty of its steadfast but neglected members.

The Initiator and Co-Convener of the Renewed Hope Unity Movement, Iretidola Ojekhoa, made the appeal while delivering her speech at an award night organized to celebrate a decade of political togetherness and service.

The gathering aimed to reminisce about the past decade, solidify bonds forged in political battles, and address the perceived neglect by the party towards its loyal members.

Reflecting on the significance of 2014, Ojekhoa noted it as a watershed moment in Nigerian politics when the APC, an opposition party, successfully unseated the long-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“2014 marked a watershed in party politics in Nigeria. It was the beginning of a political revolution that would, for the very first time, see an opposition party win against the ruling party in a contest defined by many twists and turns.

Millions of Nigerians mobilized to kick out the behemoth called PDP, which had boasted that it would be in charge for at least 60 years.

“Complete strangers enlisted in the struggle and became buddies in the trenches of political battles. Each of us lost friends, even relations; we lost opportunities; we lost goodwill.

But we were not fazed. A man acting on conviction never bothers with occasional deprivations and inconveniences… he is one-dimensional, eyes fixed only on the goal. It was Ken Blanchard who said, ‘When you are interested in something, you do it only when it is convenient. When you’re committed to something, you accept no excuse, only results.’”

Despite the historic victory, Ojekhoa expressed disappointment over the current state of the APC, criticizing its failure to nurture and reward its core supporters.

“Happily, we knew we had very experienced and professional patriots in our midst. Of course, we knew that the scope of the problems facing the nation demanded a cross-political approach as no single party had exclusive patents on solutions, but we were hopeful that the best of our party would be conscripted to do battle as it is in other nations worldwide, with very little inclusion of others (not the other way around).

“The nation, of course, needs people who not only want to be appointed but who are passionate about the APC government succeeding against all odds, considering the many ulcers plaguing the nation.

“The last ten years have proven one thing: the All Peoples Congress seems not interested in molding and maintaining an organic membership. In fact, it has spawned a mercenary mentality among members as the party has been abysmal in recognizing and rewarding loyalty.

The APC of today is so unconcerned or unaware of the neglect of its core supporters that commitment ebbs so fast among members. Even the worst of the PDP days recognized its loyal members,” Ojekhoa expressed.

She acknowledged her own recognition by the party through various roles, including her involvement with the Buhari Support Organization and the Buhari Media Organization. However, she emphasized that her concern was not about personal recognition but about the collective contributions of countless loyal members who have been overlooked.

“We are here to celebrate those who have labored for the party for these 10 years, but never got a pat on the back,” she declared.

Speaking further, Ojekhoa criticized the APC’s approach to governance and the war against corruption, pointing out that recent defectors from the opposition have been given preferential treatment despite evidence of corruption.

“Even the war against corruption has been infected so much so that opposition members who strolled into the party recently are accorded some sort of immunity,” she noted.

Addressing newsmen at the event, the President of Amalgamated Nigerians and a Chieftain of APC, Mr. Ateli Emmanuel, commended the group for recognizing him as one of those who deserve the award.

Emmanuel, who expressed confidence in the President Tinubu-led administration, advised him to engage more youth and technocrats in his government.

Another awardee, Mr. Aja N. Aja, a lawyer, said it was unfortunate that the party has failed to recognize loyal members, and the award ceremony would serve as a succor to many.

Aja expressed the willingness of some of the committed party members to partner with the government to move the country forward and achieve the renewed hope of the present administration.

On one year of Tinubu’s government in office, Aja urged Tinubu to prioritize people’s welfare and implement his core policies so that people begin to see evidence of good governance going forward.

He also advised the government to harness all the potentials at its disposal and look beyond what it currently has.

“There are so many talents in Nigeria, both political talents and professional talents; get them on board and see that the Renewed Hope agenda is not an aborted dream,” he said.

The Founder/National Coordinator of the Asiwaju Progressive Forum, Dr. Adewale Adeogun, advised Tinubu’s supporters not to lose hope but to continue to support him and his administration to succeed.

“Yes, there are people who feel they should be appointed, but we should be more concerned about how this country is governed,” Adeogun advised.

Other recipients of the group award in recognition of a decade of service to APC and Nigeria include Taminu Kabir, Edo Bartholomeus, Obi Kenneth, Hussain Badaki, and Hawal Kabir.