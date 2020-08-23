Critical success factors (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of success. We saw that success is an innate desire every human being has. Every rational human being wants to make a success of his or her life. This desire for success is a force in each human being and if properly harnessed and released it comes with great dividends. When the desire is suppressed, frustrated or killed a man becomes frustrated.

The journey of success starts with a desire coupled with intelligent action. As we embark on the journey of success we will come across issues, situation and people who will oppose us and if our desire to succeed is not rock solid we are likely to give upon our dream. The key is to keep going.

“Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” Conrad Hilton

Success requires hard work in the right direction and in the right thing. We must refuse the temptation to slack behind in our pursuit of success. We must be proactive if we will succeed.

“Proactivity is, according to Steven Covey, one of the most important characteristics of successful and personally effective people. Covey regards proactivity as the act of taking charge of your life, being responsible for it, and taking action to master your life. Covey focuses on choice as a principle that underlies proactivity, as we ultimately have the choice on how we respond to what happens to us in our lives and it is our reactions that determine how things affect us. People who lack the proactivity habit tend to be more reactive, seeing themselves as victims of circumstance, unable to change their reactions, thus feeling much less empowered.” Judy Belmont

When we let our guards down and allow life to just happen, we will end up in regret.

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So, throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” H. Jackson Brown Jr.

If we are going to succed we must have a high sense of personal accountability. We must take responsibility for our life. We must never engage and indulge ourselves in the blame game. Our success is our personal responsibility for which we must take full responsibility for. When we point accusing fingers at others for our predicament, we get distracted in the journey of success. Never make excuses for your setbacks – take responsibility, make amends and continue on the road to success. A sign of wisdom and maturity is when you come to terms with the realization that your decisions cause your rewards and consequences. You are responsible for your life, and your ultimate success depends on the choices you make. – Denis Waitley

CONCLUDED

