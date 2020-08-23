NCC, NFVCB renew partnership on anti-piracy

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have committed to a renewed interagency collaboration to boost the implementation of their respective mandates in the interest of the creative industry.

Director-General, NCC, Mr. John Asein and the Executive Director, NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, on behalf of the two agencies agreed to subscribe to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their partnership for enhanced regulation, enforcement and awareness creation in the industry.

During a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NCC to NFVCB headquarters, the agencies at a consultative meeting consented to strengthening their partnership for enhanced intelligence sharing, antipiracy operations and manpower development.

The agencies agreed that in the renewal of their longstanding relationship, both agencies would respect their separate but complementary mandates and support each other to succeed in effective service delivery in line with the Federal Government’s development plan for the creative sector.

Noting that no agency could fight piracy alone, the Director-General of NCC called for more joint anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting operations as well as joint sensitisation exercises across the country.

He indicated that the training arm of NCC, the Nigerian Copyright Institute (NCI), would be willing to offer training to staff of NFVCB and stakeholders in the film industry while NCC staff should also acquaint themselves with the work of the censors board.

“Our synergy in checking piracy can only bring about a win-win situation in the film sector as there are legislative provisions empowering the NCC to prescribe anti-piracy devices such as the hologram making it an offence for anyone to counterfeit or be in unlawful custody of the hologram. The NCC will therefore deploy its statutory powers to ensure that government’s efforts at securing the integrity and viability of the creative industry are not thwarted by any unscrupulous elements,” he said.

