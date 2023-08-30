Humans rights group, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), on Wednesday condemned the illegal and unconstitutional seizure of power in Gabon by a group of soldiers, calling on all countries, including international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), among others to not only condemn and reject the coup, but unequivocally demand the immediate and unconditional restoration of democratic governance in the country.

CPPM made this call in a press statement issued in Lagos, and signed by its Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi, saying that what the coupists had done amounted to treason and a violation of Gabon’s Constitution which stipulates that the only means of taking over political power in the country was through the ballot box and not the barrel of the gun as executed by the putschists.

The group faulted the claims of the coupists in ascribing one of the reasons for their forceful and illegal seizure of power to the claim of a flawed presidential election, saying they should “highlight to the whole world, where in the constitution of Gabon, it is stated that a section of the military shall determine the legitimacy of an election.”

“We are very much aware of the window for judicial redress embedded in Gabon’s electoral system and constitution for dissatisfied political parties with no provision for military adventurists to assume the role of “Messiah” to correct alleged flaws in an election, by taking over power illegally,” CPPM stated.

The group warned that the illegality of the forceful seizure of power in Gabon must not be allowed to stand, saying such was “a threat not only to the peace and progress of Gabon, but to democracy and world peace which is at stake by this treasonable act of the coupists, their sponsors and supporters.”

CPPM, therefore, demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of democratic governance in Gabon, saying that should the coupists fail to vacate the scene, economic sanctions and every means possible, including the use of force, should be deployed to restore constitutional democracy in the country.

“CPPM is demanding the immediate and unconditional restoration of democratic governance in Gabon, failure which economic sanctions and every means possible including the use of force, should be deployed to restore constitutional democracy in Gabon,” the statement said.

