COVID-19: Your palliative is a scratch on the surface, Pensioners tell FG

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has described the palliative measures put in place by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown as a scratch on the surface.

The union has, therefore, demanded prompt payment of monthly pensions from both the federal and state governments; while also requesting the inclusion of pensioners in the palliative and direct involvement of NUP in the distribution.

In a statement titled: “Be of good courage and signed by the President of NUP, Dr Abel Afolayan,” the union, though commended the palliative measures, stated that it was “still only a scratch on the surface, considering the unprecedented hardships which millions of Nigerians are currently going through.”

The statement, released on Sunday in Abuja read: “In this respect, it is necessary to plead that special provisions be made for prompt payment of monthly pensions by the Federal and State governments. Besides, pensioners and senior citizens should be considered for special palliative measures since the monthly pension of very many of them is too meagre to sustain living under the present unbearable harsh Covid-19 imposed economic conditions.

“All our national and state/sectoral offices have been shut down since 25th March 2020. We are constrained to extend the shutdown for the next month at the National Headquarters of our union in Abuja as well as at all our State Councils nationwide, until 27th May 2020.

“We commend all the agencies of the government, both federal and state for all the steps taken so far to stem the spread of the pandemic in our country.

“It is not over until it is over. Hence, more effort and resources must be consistently and increasingly deployed until the virus is completely exterminated and wiped out of our country.”

