COVID-19: Why Lafia hospital was re-opened ― LCDA chairman

Acting chairman of Omi-Apata Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Mr Sheriff Adeojo, has disclosed that Lafia Hospital at Apata, Ibadan was re-opened after conforming with the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Oyo State government.

It would be recalled that the hospital was shut down about three weeks ago following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases who also reportedly had contact with some staff of the hospital.

Speaking with the Tribune Online on Thursday, Adeojo said the hospital was reopened last week after the results of the sample taken from its staff returned negative.

“We got the information that a test was conducted on the sample of all the staff of the hospital which came back positive. The hospital was thoroughly fumigated, in compliance with the directives of the WHO and the Oyo State government,” he said.

The Omi-Apata LCDA chairman also said he got a delivery of the COVID-19 palliatives from the state government, but added that the palliatives, which included rice, beans, gaari, elubo and vegetable oil, among others, were yet to be shared to the people as they are still in Ido Local Government Area.

On Wednesday, he distributed face masks locally sow and donated by the Oyo State government to the 67 local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

“We got a delivery of face masks from the state government which we have started sharing to almost everybody in the LCDA. We communicated with the leaders of all the 65 communities in the LCDA, as well as the staff, NULGE leaders, farmers and market traders.

“We are sharing to almost all our people, if not all, in phases. This was because of the directive by the state government on social distancing to the effect that there must not be a gathering of more than 10 people at any particular place and at any particular point in time.

“Here at Omi-Apata LCDA, we have been sharing palliatives to our people for about two months now and on weekly basis. I have done six batches of sharing to our people so far.

“The first batch was from the account of the LCDA. The remaining five were from my pocket and with the support of my friends. I have personally given out and I will continue to give out foodstuffs, milk, noodles.

“I also shared money through the online platforms, including the Facebook and Twitter,” Adeojo added.

