COVID-19: Transcorp Hilton rolls out CleanStay initiative

In alignment with safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, Transcorp Hilton Abuja is rolling out Hilton CleanStay, to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in the hotel.

Transcorp said the safety and security of their guests and team members remain its highest priority and would remain diligent in its commitment to provide a safe, hospitable environment for all guests.

In a statement issued by the hotel and made available to Tribune Online, it said “our elevated processes and team member training have been developed with Reckitt Benckiser (RB), maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help our guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

“Developed to meet evolving consumer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton CleanStay provides guests with assurance and peace of mind when they stay in our Hotel, or at any of Hilton’s more than 6,100 properties.”

The statement said the Hilton CleanStay builds upon the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties worldwide and a focus on cleanliness is visible to guests throughout their entire stay experience – guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and other public spaces.

“New standards of Hilton CleanStay being rolled out in the Hotel include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“Also, flexible housekeeping options are available for our guests and there is increased focused disinfection of the top 10 high touch areas in guest rooms like light switches and door handles.

“There is an increased cleaning and disinfection frequency of public areas, the fitness centre and provision of hygiene stations at entrances and high traffic areas. Operational changes have also been made to our restaurants, bars, in-room dining and meeting spaces,” the statement noted.

Commenting on the safety measures, Kevin Brett, General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said: “Our hotel team members are receiving ongoing briefings and enhanced training and operating protocols to serve our guests better.

“We remain committed to them and assure them that all safety measures are in place to ensure they enjoy a clean and safe stay.”

