COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, wife test negative

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, have tested negative for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced this on his official Twitter account under his #COVID19Lagos Update tweets in the early hours of Friday, adding that personal aides of the governor and the First Lady who got tested for the Coronavirus were all negative.

“I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members, as well as aides, have all tested negative to #COVID19,” the commissioner said.

Prof. Abayomi expressed appreciation to Lagosians for their support and show of understanding as the state government continues to battle against the spread of the virus, even as he urged them to keep up with the social distancing practice, assuring that the state was poised to winning the battle against the coronavirus.

“We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support. We urge all to maintain social distancing.

“Together we can defeat #COVID19!

Please stay safe #ForGreaterLagos,” he said.

