COVID-19: Protect jobs, prioritise jobs creation, NLC urges FG

As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ amidst threats of COVID-19 pandemic; the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called the Federal Government to prioritise jobs preservation, income recovery and the creation of new jobs.

Given the impact of COVID-19, the congress said in its Easter Message issued at the weekend that the country “must prioritize jobs preservation, income recovery and the creation of new jobs.”

Besides, the congress also urged the government to focus on efficient, resilient and inclusive health and education systems.

In a message signed by the NLC President, Com Ayuba Wabba, the congress said: “While we focus on the victory ahead, we must also reflect on the lessons that the sobriety enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global lockdown offer.

“This imposes on us a new sense of awakening to re-order our priorities. The government must now major on the major. We must rededicate ourselves to issues that bother the majority. The focus must be efficient, resilient and inclusive health and education systems.

ALSO READ: CBN issue guidelines for N100bn pharmaceutical fund

“Given the impact of COVID-19, we must prioritise jobs preservation, income recovery and the creation of new jobs. This is about our collective will to survive.”

According to him, “these lessons are also the lessons of Easter. Easter reminds us of God’s love for the whole world. COVID-19 reminds us of shared humanity. We are in this together. COVID-19 reminds us that what touches the nose would soon touch the eyes. Rich countries, poor climes, developed economies, struggling societies, workers, owners of capital, politicians, peasants, aristocrats, artisans, are all affected by this global pandemic that fears neither class nor status.

“This Easter commemoration also demands a lot of sacrifice from all of us just as Jesus Christ sacrificed His life as a ransom for the sins of the world. We are greatly indebted to the sacrifice shown by frontline workers in the health, transport, and services sector, both formal and informal.

“Their huge personal sacrifices are making a world of difference between mass deaths and the safety of majority of us. We all must emulate their sacrifice of love and make their jobs a lot easier by following all the directives of government geared towards containing the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Until government says otherwise, we must all stay home, stay safe and remain vigilant.”

He added: “There is no better time to show love than this Easter period. The whole lessons of Easter are summarized by love. Now is the time for the rich to remember the poor, the homeless, the hungry, the widows, the unemployed, the distraught and distressed in their troubles.

“By identifying with the needy especially at this time, we would not only be carrying the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ but demonstrating the highest form of piety and worship to our Lord.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE