COVID-19: Oyetola names Ooni, Adeboye, others members of food, relief committee

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Tuesday constituted a 21-man Food and Relief Committee to cushion the effect of restrictions on the movement of goods and services in the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, which was made available to the Tribune Online in Osogbo.

The committee members are Asiwaju Tunde Badmus, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Matthew Asimolowo, Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), Chief Tunde Ponle, Hon Patricia Etteh, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Sir Demola Aladekomo, Rt Hon Lasun Yusuff, Dr Wale Babalakin and Dr Segun Aina.

Others are Mallam Yussuf Alli (SAN), Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, Mr AbdulKabir Aliyu, Dr Deji Adeleke, Otunba Iyiola Omisore and three former governors of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The committee will be chaired by Asiwaju Tunde Badmus while Chief Adebayo Jimoh will serve as the secretary.

According to the statement, “as the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues with intense devotion, it has become inevitable to put in place relief and humanitarian Banks across the state. The state appreciates its supportive friends, donors and partners, who have contributed to the project, including those who have pleaded to remain anonymous.

“Osun has limited means yet unlimited needs to fulfil at this critical time and is, therefore, calling on its sons and daughters and also well-meaning Nigerians to assist it in the provision of social relief to our people, and those who have been and will be impacted by the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the rampaging virus.

“Without doubt, the outbreak of the pandemic called COVID-19 will leave a strain on our economy, and the possibility of having a food crisis remains an implication of the various emergency responses to the disease.”

The Osun State government, therefore, calls on indigenes of Osun across the nation (and beyond) and well-meaning Nigerians to kindly pitch in to support the state with social relief items ranging from food to cash, towards the enhancement of the food bank that the state is growing at the moment.

“It is believed that this kind of magnanimous outreach will help keep our people safe and comfortable during the period of the lockdown. To ensure smooth and effective operations, the state government will work hand-in-hand with the committee. To this end, those who want to contribute to this project can reach out to the committee through the following numbers: 08167255906; 08032298961; & 08037004653 from where they will be directed to designated centres. The government will provide security clearance and cover to aid the easy movement of materials,” the statement added.