The Ogun State Government has directed that all religious centres shut down as a result of Coronavirus pandemic be opened for worship on August 14, in strict compliance to stipulated guidelines.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, made the state on how Ogun reopens worship centres, on Wednesday, while updating newsmen on the efforts of his administration to combat the pandemic in the state.

Abiodun also ordered pupils and students in terminal classes in both public and private schools to resume lectures on August 4 in preparation for their various examinations.

He, however, stated that with the exception of students in the exit classes “all students in our schools will enjoy automatic promotion to the next class.”

He also declared that weekend lockdown in the state would continue till August 14, when Ogun reopens worship centres.

“In the last few weeks, two important subjects have pervaded public discourse as it concerns Ogun State and COVID-19. They border on reopening of schools and the reopening of worship centres. These two subjects have peculiar importance to us as a Government.

“The education sector has not only been one of the biggest industries in our dear State, and there is no gainsaying that we are the education capital of Nigeria. We also are homes to the biggest worship centres of the two major religions in Nigeria: Islam and Christianity. Here is where people come from different parts of the nation and even from all over the world to worship God in truth and in spirit.

“On education, we appreciate the fact that only properly prepared and equipped youth of today will take the advantages and benefits of the future we are building.

“Towards this direction, we have made available to all public and private schools a Risk Assessment Form on www.ogmoest.org to assess their readiness and close identified gaps before the resumption of academic activities.

“We are happy that the Federal Government and the external examination bodies, especially the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), have agreed on resumption dates and dates of examination, especially for the exit classes. Therefore, in line with the Federal Government resolutions, exit classes, that is – strictly SS3 only (public or private schools) – will resume classes on Tuesday, August 4th 2020. Then, there will be 2-week revision classes to prepare the SS3 students for the commencement of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) slated to start on Monday, August 17th 2020,” the governor.said.

Abiodun said the government had put up modalities for the re-opening of worship centres in collaboration with stakeholders in various religious bodies.

He added that no religious programme must exceed more than one and a half hour while all congregants must wear face masks and abide by other COVID 19 regulations.

The governor also added that resident who failed to wear a face mask in public places risked six months jail term.

“Wearing of face masks in the public is now compulsory. Therefore, I hereby invoke powers conferred on me by Regulation 7 of the Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations No. 2 of 2020 (the Regulations), made pursuant to section 33 of the Public Health Law of Ogun State (the Law), to mandate the compulsory wearing of face masks by all persons in public as part of measures to prevent the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Failure to do so is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment under Regulation 8 of the Regulations and section 68 of the Law,” Abiodun said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE