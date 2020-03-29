COVID-19: Nigeria evacuates stranded NCDC staff from Congo Brazzaville

The Federal Government has evacuated stranded staff of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo.

Nigerian Tribune reports that they were in Congo at the instance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a special capacity building course on the heels of the global scourge, coronavirus.

The training was meant to expand their frontiers of knowledge as regards the management of COVID-19.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of the Congo, Deborah Iliya, revealed that the medical team had been stranded following the closure of air and land borders by Congo Brazzaville ostensibly, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ambassador Iliya commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the systemic, practical and sincere efforts being taken to end the scourge of coronavirus (COVID19) facing Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “This message of support is at the instance of the prompt action taken by the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in deploying a special flight of the Nigerian Air Force, to convey back to the country a team of public health officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), who had been drafted to Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo, to undergo a special capacity building course with the World Health Organisation (WHO), a training to expand their knowledge as regards the management of coronavirus and for their prompt deployment.

“The medical team had been stranded following the closure of air and land borders by the host country ostensibly, for a similar situation. In the same vein, the Ambassador, on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, has commended the government and the good people of the Republic of Congo for the singular act of solidarity and standing on good relations by the temporal opening of her airport to facilitate the departure of the team on March 26 2020.

“This act has in no small measure further strengthened the bilateral harmony that exists between the two countries. Furthermore, the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, has put in stringent measures aimed at ending the spread of the virus as it has actively embarked on sensitisation campaigns, while the public has also been mobilised for strict observation and compliance to all clinical advisory and lockdown directives.

“Essential commodity stores like foods and pharmaceutical stores are exempted, so are allowed to operate for the survival of the people. High level of compliance as regards laid down rules have been consistent. I convey our concerns to all those who have been affected by the pandemic virus.

“Our hearts are with you all, while we also pray fervently that God should grant all, speedy recovery. I urge Nigerians to rally round the government in the fight against the deadly virus. This trying moment calls for unity, support for each other and forging a common front against coronavirus and all that stand against peace.”