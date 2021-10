COVID-19: NCDC reports 29 new infections, one death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 29 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 167, 430, as of June 25.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website on Saturday.

It said that the 29 additional coronavirus infections and one additional COVID-19 related death were reported in seven states.

“Lagos (16), Rivers (3), Kaduna (3), Kwara (2), Delta (2), Ondo (2), and Ogun (1).

“States with zero cases reported (9), FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Ekiti, Oyo, and Sokoto,” it said.

It noted that four persons who had recovered from the disease have been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that till date, a total of 163, 937 cases had been discharged and 2,119 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to NCDC, the nation’s active cases is put at 1,374.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency said that the country had tested a total of 2,266,591 samples from the country’s population of about 200 million.

(NAN)

