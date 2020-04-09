COVID-19: NCDC denies spending 1bn on SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, has debunked the news that it has spent over a billion naira on sending short message service to people.

Recall that a graphical image has been making rounds, claiming that the NCDC spent 1billion naira on sending SMS to educate Nigerians.

However, NCDC has said that the SMSM, which is a key part of the COVID-19 response strategy, has been sponsored by Airtel, MTN and GLO.

NCDC, in a tweet on its verified Twitter page, said: “The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE

“While communication through SMS is a key part of our #COVID19 response strategy, this has been largely provided as in-kind support by AirtelNigeria, MTNNG, GloWorld

“#TakeResponsibility”

