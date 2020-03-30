COVID-19: Kwara arrests 15 transporters, seizes 80 okada

Kwara State government has arrested no fewer than 15 transporters in the early hours of Monday for violating the government’s directive and protocols to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking after receiving a donation of N28.5 million from the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to boost fight against the coronavirus in the state, the state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who is the chairman of the Task Force Team for the fight against COVID-19, also said that no fewer than 80 motorcycles were seized from their owners who are also violating the stay at home order.

Alabi said that he had directed that none of the arrested person or property seized should be released until he gives any further directive on it.

He commended members of the Task Force for their selfless services even as the Deputy Governor disclosed that the team shut down a church in Idofian, a suburb of Ilorin, on Sunday, while the worshippers there were preparing for a service.

Alabi informed that the committee is considering shutting down markets but the state government would have redeemed his pledge to distribute food items as a palliative measure before such is done.

The Deputy Governor said no politician would be allowed to be part of the committee on the palliative measure, adding that the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya, has been appointed the chairman of the committee.

Also speaking, Head of the UBA bank in Kwara State, Mr Kazeem Salaudeen, said it was the financial institution’s way of supporting the government in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The Deputy Governor, in his reaction, thanked the Bank for the gesture and promised that the money will be domiciled in the bank for accountability purposes.

He also promised that the funds would be judiciously used to ensure that the state curtain and manage the situation very well.

