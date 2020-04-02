COVID-19: Group commends Bauchi govt for taking proactive measures 

Bauchi State government has been commended for the proactive stance it has taken so far in its efforts towards curtailing the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) among people of the state.

The commendation was given by the Bauchi State Accountability Mechanism for Mother Newborn Child Nutrition and Health (MNCH) (BaSAM) during an emergency meeting held by the Advocacy and Knowledge Management & Communications Sub-committee (AKMC) of BaSAM on Wednesday, April 01, 2020, at the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) Secretariat in Bauchi.

In a press release signed by the AKMC Chairman and Secretary Comrade Ladan Isah Dalhatu and Mr David Ayodele respectively, the sub-committee, while applauding the state government’s efforts in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, appealed to the general public to adhere to the measures so far put in place by the state government.

The statement which was issued at the end of the meeting further urged the general public to comply with the advice given by Health Professionals through observing personal hygiene and social distancing to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from contracting the virus.

The group also admonished women of childbearing age to obey precautionary measures announced by Health Agencies in order to protect the lives of expectant mothers and children against COVID-19 particularly now that children of school age are at home.

The AKMC then advocated the State Government as a matter of urgency creates palliative measures to cushion the effects of the lockdown period to ameliorate the sufferings of vulnerable groups.

