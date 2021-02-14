COVID-19 Frontline workers to own houses, says Cross River govt

Frontline health professionals waging the war against the deadly coronavirus in Cross River State will now own their own homes.

The Health workers estate would be bungalows of two or three rooms.

Governor Ben Ayade, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Tina Agbor, remarked that the development was timely as it would save health workers the stress and burden associated with paying rent, amidst other expenses.

“This development will go a long way to ease health workers from the stress of struggling to pay rents, send their kids to school and other challenges. The comfort of having a house of your own and the joy that comes with it is the reason Sen Ben Ayade has vowed to see this project reach completion giving every necessary support as a government”, the SSG said.

“The project will provide 400-housing units to Medical and Health Workers Union of CRS giving them a permanent home to call theirs,” he added.

Barr Agbor also thanked the project financing partners, the Federal Mortgage Bank, under the leadership of Architect Ahmed Dangiwa for its support and sponsorship.

Dr Betta Edu, Commissioner, Ministry of Health, during the ground breaking ceremony commended the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria in the state and the governor for his foresight and mega vision that had resulted in the Health Union having an Estate.

She thanked all partners especially the MD/CEO of FMBN PLC Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, the MD/CEO of AGMB Mr Ngozi Onyemuwa, the MD/CEO of Nestvier Nigeria Limited Mr Ernest Joes Obasse, for the support and partnership while applauding the host community Akim Akim in Odukpani LGA for bringing civilization to their people and also creating job opportunities for them.

“Today with a 400 housing unit accommodating over 400 families that will end up providing shelter to over 2400 persons, the impact will be of great benefit and immense help to our people. We strongly believe that the access road will be done as soon as possible”, Edu enthused.

“Let me also use this medium to thank the MHWUN/ NLC chairman Comrade Benedict Ukpepi and the NNAMM chairman Mrs Josphine for their giant effort to making this project a reality. This initiative started during my time as DG and today am proud that we’re making positive progress. Housing scheme as a necessity should be statutory for all workers so they are motivated to work harder while having something to fall back on when they finally retire from the civil service”, she added.

The event had in attendance the, MD/CEO of AGMB Mr Ngozi Anyogu, Dr Chris Oku representing the MD/CEO of FMBN, the NLC Chairman Comrade Ben Ukpepi, NANNM chairman Comrade Josphine the DG of the CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the Permanent Secretary of the CRSMOH Barr Takon Asu, the SA on Health Dr David Ushie, the Director of Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, traditional rulers, Nestvier staff and a host of other dignitaries with the ground breaking ceremony and site inspection led by the SSG. The health workers estate have both two and three bedroom bungalows to be completed in 24 months.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE