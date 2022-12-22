COVID-19: FCT vaccinates 1,671,738 persons

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that a total number of 1, 671, 738 eligible persons (18yrs and above) have received doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In particular, a total number of 990, 445 persons have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while 792, 437 have been fully vaccinated and 204, 839 have received the booster shot.

Making this disclosure on Thursday, during a briefing on the state of preparedness and response of the FCTA health sector, Acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Isah Yahaya Vatsa, said the figure was as of 20th December 2022.

He noted that although the COVID-19 protocols have been relaxed, the FCT will sustain vaccination and other measures against the pandemic.

He said the FCT had projected the target population for the eligible persons for the COVID-19 vaccination is 3,089, 849.

He adds “our target is to vaccinate at least 70% (2, 162, 895) of these eligible persons by end of December 2022”.

According to him, a total number of 246 Vaccination Teams (90 fixed post teams & 156 Mobile/Outreach Teams) supported by the state and partners are currently deployed in the FCT and are disaggregated across the 6 Area Councils.

“Partners like UNICEF, WHO, USAID, IHVN, Pathfinder International, Breakthrough Action of Nigeria, Vaccine Network, etc have been very supportive to the FCT for the purposes of the COVID-19 Vaccination.

“The COVID-19 Vaccination roll-out started on March 5th, 2021 with a National flag off at the National Hospital Abuja, and since then the COVID-19 Vaccination has been happening across the country with varying degrees of success”.

Also, the Director of the Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahaman, who highlighted measures and responses to the health issues in the FCT from January to December 2022, said zero Covid-19 cases within the period.

He attributed the successes recorded in curtailing Covid-19 and other epidemic diseases to the proven political will of the government and the support of critical stakeholders.

