God speaks to man in different ways. One of these ways is the emergence of covid-19. God is telling us we are sinful; that is leaders and followers alike. We need to humble ourselves and sincerely repent, not just pray emotionally. To heal our land, we need to pray with repentance. The leaders need to lead us to pray and particularly to repent.

Do not say the pestilence or pandemic is not particular to only Nigeria. Let our leaders lead us to repentance. If we are ready to repent, let’s start it. Note that God did not turn deaf ear to King Asa in the bible when he led his people to repentance. Our leaders have to wake up and face the reality. They should not continue to only depend on human knowledge and wisdom for solution but connect back to divinity.

Numerous pages of human thinking and medical advice are good but are just not enough. Let us face it, without our president and governors taking the lead of repentance, it may not be effective. Some religious leaders and prophets have told us about repentance. Let us listen to them. I am obliged to tell you the truth; I know take it or leave it.

Don’t just pray, back it up with repentance. As you take all orders and medical measures, do not forget to repent from your sins.

Benjamineze Orji,

Oyo state

