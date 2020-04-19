COVID-19: Emmanuel Alayande College donates food items worth N1.3m to Oyo State

Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, has donated about N1.3 million worth of food items to the Oyo State Government as its contribution towards the government’s food supply to the less privilege people in the society, while the locked down occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in the country lasts.

At the official presentation of the food items at the state Secretariat on Sunday on behalf of the institution, the Provost of the college, Dr Rasak Adefabi declared that the college’s free food supply initiative in the state, was meant to contribute its quota to boost the state government’ efforts to reach as many vulnerable people in the society during the lockdown.

According to Adefabi, the effective and result-oriented governance, under the leadership of governor Seyi Makinde, moved the entire college community to embark on this project to encourage him in his bid to transform the state in all ramifications.

Adefabi described the governor’s servics and his concern for the people of the Oyo State, as very impressive

He disclosed that the food items are the college’s products, which include 505 packs of packaged gari, 504 packs of yam flour, and 73 hand sanitisers produced by the Department of Chemistry in the college, all worth about N1.3 million.

While receiving the food items from the provost on behalf of the state government, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ojeokunle Ojemuyiwa, eulogised the college management for their good gesture towards the less privilege people in the state, especially during this difficult situation in the country.

He stated that the food items would be distributed accordingly, to the right people for which the food items were donated. He also appealed to other philanthropists in the state to support the state government in the ongoing palliatives projects for the needy in the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Pays Tribute To Kyari

Following the demise of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the late Kyari describing him as a true Nigerian patriot. The President’s statement read: TO MY FRIEND, MALLAM ABBA KYARI… Read full story

We May Not Have An Economy After COVID-19 —Adebayo, Professor Of Economics

Professor Abayomi Adebayo is a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, with specialty in Development, Health and Labour Economics. He speaks to DARE ADEKANMBI on the economic implications of prolonged lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the 2020 budget and other matters… Read full story