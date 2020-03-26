COVID-19: Do not relent in praying for me, Bala Mohammed appeals to Bauchi citizens

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has requested the entire citizens of the state not to relent in their prayers for his speedy recovery from the dreaded infection.

The governor made the request in a special message he sent to the people of the state over their show of love and concern over his testing positive to the infectious virus.

Bala Mohammed who is still in isolation and receiving the required medical treatment, however, said that he is doing great, responding to treatment without showing any symptom of the disease.

The statement made available to newsmen reads, “Assalamu Alaikum my fellow Good people of Bauchi State, I am grateful and very thankful for the love and concern showed to me over the past few days.”

The Governor further said: “I am still in isolation and under medical supervision, I am doing great and showing no symptoms. Let’s not relent in prayers, this phase will be over shortly.‬”

In the same vein, People of Bauchi State have been charged to offer prayers for the Governor and seek Allah’s forgiveness in order to tackle the spread of the pandemic in the state and the country as a whole.

The call was made by State Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Social Welfare, Ahmad Aliyu Jalam, in an interview with Government house Correspondents on Wednesday.

Ahmad Aliyu Jalam said that the state government is working tirelessly with the traditional and religious leaders to sensitise the general public on the need to be prayerful and comply with advice from medical experts.

The commissioner also enjoined people of the state not to politicise the health status of the state governor noting that measures have been taken to ensure their safety stressing on the general public to observe the social distance, use of hand sanitisers among others.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the entire citizens to pray for a speedy recovery of Governor Bala Mohammed to enable him to continue with people-oriented project embarked upon.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE