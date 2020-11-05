COVID-19: China temporarily bars Nigerians from entering its territory

The Peoples Republic of China has temporarily suspended travellers from Nigeria holding either its visa or resident permit from travelling to the country.

It, however, gave an exception to holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas.

In a statement from its Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, the Asian country stated that Chinese citizens who are returning from Africa’s largest economy would be allowed back home.

It added that foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel.

“Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19. The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”

