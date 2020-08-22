Covid-19 and temperature checks

I recently read somewhere that checking the temperature of those attending an event at the entrance is not guarantee against the spread of the COVID-19 infection since some carriers of the virus are usually asymptomatic. Kindly help to clarify this.

Samson (by SMS)

Many people will have a fever as a result of their C-19 infection. But most will not. Therefore, taking temperatures of people to know if they don’t have COVID-19 infection has been discovered to be unreliable because most C-19 cases won’t have fevers. But they will still be infectious. It is estimated that 80% of all C-19 infections will be asymptomatic or very mild. So mild that you probably wouldn’t even know you were sick. Yet all of these individuals are still going to be infectious to some degree, and it will be impossible to tell by looking at them. There is no easily detectable way to know if someone has a C-19 infection. You cannot tell by looking at someone. You cannot tell by taking their temperature. You cannot tell by listening to their cough. The only certain way to confirm the existence of COVID-19 is by going for a test. This is why masking for everyone in public is necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus.

