Covid-19 and booster vaccines

How soon after a COVID-19 infection can I take a booster vaccine shot.

Solomon (by SMS)

If you have COVID-19, you can get a booster shot as soon as your isolation period is over. People with COVID-19—both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals—should wait until after they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation before getting vaccinated with the booster dose. Symptomatic individuals can end their isolation after five full days, given that their symptoms are improving and they’ve had no fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications. For asymptomatic people, isolation ends at least five full days after their positive COVID-19 test. Those who were severely ill with COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days. It’s important to consult your doctor before ending your isolation period and getting your booster shot.