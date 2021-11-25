COVID-19: 80 per cent of deaths recorded caused by non-vaccination ― NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) has said evidence has shown that more than 80 percent of the deaths recorded from COVID-19 infection in recent times were those who did not take the vaccine jab.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting with the leadership of the National Association Nigerian Students,

Speaking at a press briefing by NPHCDA with the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib said that COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country has proven to be safe and efficacious, as he disclosed that six million Nigerians have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines without any adverse effect.

Shuaib said that evidence before the agency showed that most of the deaths resulting from COVID-19 infection were caused by non-vaccination.

According to Shuaib, Over 80 per cent of those who have died due to COVID-19 were those who were not vaccinated.

“What the data is showing us is that over 80 per cent of those people who have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria were those who were unvaccinated”.

“Breaking this down, it means that 8 out 10 who becomes sick with COVID19 could die because they were unvaccinated, along with whatever comorbidities they have”.

“So we have proof that COVID19 vaccines actually work, adding that all the insinuations that anyone who takes the vaccine will fall down and die are false and should be discountenanced”

He described the meeting with the NANS leadership as an exceptional opportunity to partner with the youths of the country that is referred to as the future generation.

He also said the agency had in the last few months been engaging in one way or the other with the association of Nigerian students.

“The key message for all Nigerians is the need for us to ramp up vaccination so that we can go back to our normal ways of lives and of doing business”.

“In the last couple of months over six million Nigerians have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines”.

“Surely six million Nigerians cannot be wrong, these vaccines are having been proven by these individuals, their family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbours to be safe, they are living examples of what we have been talking about in the last months that these vaccines are safe”

NANS president Sunday Dayo in his remarks said the NANS leadership after wide consultation with all rank and file including stakeholders and experts in the health sector alongside independent survey and investigation on the vaccination of citizens exercise embarked on by National Primary Health Care Development Agency, we wish to announce the safety of this vaccine for all Nigerians and Nigerian students, in particular, to demonstrate acceptance and endorsement of this vaccine for all in line with this resolution.

“My humble self as National President alongside Senate President, National Executive Council Members and members of the National Secretariat of NANS shall be taking our first jab today”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.