COVID-19: 70 inmates regain freedom

At least a total of 70 inmates on Thursday breathe the air of freedom from incarceration following the presidential pardon and clemency granted them as part of efforts to decongest the Nigeria Correctional Centres.

The inmates were granted amnesty by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of measures to decongest the Correctional Centres across the country in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, attended the World press conference to announce the release of the beneficiary inmates from the Correctional Centres nationwide.

Aregbesola in his remark explained that while 41 inmates have been granted clemency by President Buhari and two other ex-convicts that have been granted Presidential pardon.

He added that 29 other inmates were also being released from the Correctional Centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in line with the Presidential clemency.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malami in his remark said the United Nations (UN) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic advised nations to reduce inmates in incarceration to prevent the spread of the pandemic behind the bars.

