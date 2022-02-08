Court strikes out suit challenging Matawalle’s defection to APC, fines plaintiffs

The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State has struck out the suit challenging the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle and four others to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court also awarded the cost of N1m to be paid to each of the defendants by the plaintiffs.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Aminu Bappah Aliyu, said the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Justice Bappa, however, said the originating summons filed by the plaintiffs lack merit as the matter before the court is neither an election matter nor an election process.

Aliyu ruled that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

He further ruled that the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria did not, in any way, prohibit any person from joining any association or political party of his choice.

Aliyu said it was only an election tribunal or State House of Assembly that can remove a governor from office.

It could be recalled that the plaintiffs had prayed the court to declare Gov Matawalle and Alhaji Mahdi Aliyu Gusau who won the election on the platform of PDP to vacate office following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, the APC publicity secretary in Zamfara State, Mallam Yusuf Idris, in a statement issued on Tuesday said the case has now been put to rest.

“This has therefore put to rest any further claim by the PDP that Matawalle is sitting on ‘their mandate,’ because the mandate belongs to the people of Zamfara and entrusted in Matawalle.

“We, as a party at the APC office, under the chairmanship of Tukur Umar Danfulani commended the Nigerian judicial system for standing firm by the truth without fear or favour.

“The good people of the state are highly worthy of commendation over their steadfastness and prayers. We assure the citizens that even though the court processes never intrude in our governor’s effort to bring succour and development to the state, the court ruling today will reinvigorate and energise us to do more with the confidence that he will continue to enjoy the good prayers of our people.”