Court sentences undergraduate to four months imprisonment in Osogbo

A 21-year-old undergraduate, Temitayo Ayomide Olasupo, has been convicted by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, with a jail term of four months for fraudulent impersonation.

Olasupo, who claimed to be an accounting student in a tertiary institution, was arraigned on a count charge by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge against Olasupo had read: “That you, Olasupo Temitayo Ayomide ( a.k.a Clifford Smith) on or about 29th day Of October 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself to be one Clifford Smith from the United States of America to one Greshen via your Facebook Account (Clifford Smith), in order to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant had pleaded guilty, and in view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleman, urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

He was thereby convicted and sentenced by Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, who also ordered him to restitute $280 to his victim and forfeit an iPhone 12 Max mobile phone and two Hp laptops to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The items were said to be part of the benefits he derived from his fraudulent act.

Tribune Online learnt that the defendant had sometime in October 2021 impersonated the identity of Clifford Smith with the intent to defraud one Greshen, in contravention of Section 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015 and punishable under same Act.

