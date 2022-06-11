Court sentences killers of Afenifere leader’s daughter to death, life imprisonment

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital on Friday sentenced three of the four persons involved in the killing of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Funke Olakurin to death by hanging The convicts sentenced to death by hanging or firing squad by Justice Olamide Williams include, Muhammed Shehu Usman, Mazaje Lawal, and Adamu Adamu, for offences ranging from conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

In his verdict, Justice Olamide faulted the claims of the suspects saying their evidences were afterthought to escape the wrath of the law, saying the prosecution was able to prove the case of conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and aiding and abetting against three of the four defendants.

He consequently convicted them on eight count charges and discharged the fourth suspect, Awalu Abubakar for conspiracy, aiding and abetting.

On the charge of murder, Justice Olamide however, said the convicts are to die either by hanging or by firing squad, on the charge of murder, and said they were to spend the remaining part of their lives in prison for the offence of kidnapping.

The trial judge commiserated with the family of the victim and ask the government to urgently do something about cases of rape, kidnapping and murder which has become the order of the day in different parts of the country.

It will be recalled that Mrs Olakunri was killed on July 12, 2019 along Ore/ Ijebu-Ode road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State while on her way from Akure to Lagos to attend a social function while her driver, Femi Ajayi, was kidnapped and spent seven days in captivity of the kidnappers.





The convicts were also said to have attacked and killed one Matthew Ogunbiyi, a hunter in the forest while they also took as hostage, a German-Nigerian who was released after the payment of ransom.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye said an eight-count charge were preferred against the four suspects, which included murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aiding and abetting.

The first three suspects were charged with murder contrary to Section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code CAP 37 Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.

They were also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and actual commission of armed robbery contrary to Section 1 (2a&b) for the Robbery and Firearm Special Prohibition Act CAP R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation.

The four culprits pleaded not guilty to the eight charge counts preferred against them, praying the court to release them as they claimed not to be part of the kidnapping gang that killed Olakunri, saying the police presented false evidence against them.

One of the convicts, Usman said he was a driver who was on transit to Ondo State from Agbor, Delta State when he was arrested with N500,000 cash and expired drivers’ license, and was charged because he could not provide the bribe demanded by the police. Lawal, however, said he was arrested by the police because he followed Usman to the police station because he understands Hausa language.

He denied complicity in the murder of the Afenifere leader’s daughter