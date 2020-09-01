Court remands 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor

A 40-year-old man, Sunday Achir, has been remanded at the Federal Correctional Center, Makurdi for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Achir was brought before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi yesterday and presided over by Magistrate Victor Kor.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Hyacinth Gbakor, who informed the court that on June 22, 2020, around 11:55 am, at Tse Agberagba, headquarters of Konshisha local government area of Benue State, an 11-year-old girl of the same address who had gone to assist her grandmother in the market was returning home when she was raped.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, Mr Sunday Achir, allegedly held the girl’s hand and dragged her into his room where he raped her.

Gbakor said that during police investigation, the said Sunday Achir was arrested for committing the crime, contrary to section 284 of the penal code law of Benue State, 2004.

The prosecutor informed the court that investigation into the matter was still on and asked the court for another day to enable him to prove his case.

The trial magistrate, Victor Kor, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Correctional Center, Makurdi and

adjourned the case to September 14, 2020, for mention.

