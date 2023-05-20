Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL says, its attention has been drawn to a court judgement by a Federal High Court in Kano State, stating that the judgment is anti-people and therefore cannot stand.

In a statement signed by the President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone regretted that the action was filed by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim who is not even an Indigene of Abia State or any Igbo-speaking state nullifying the candidature of Dr Alex Chioma Otti, the Governor-Elect of Abia and other Candidates elected on the platform of the Labour Party, LP in Abia State.

“This judgement and those sponsoring it”, the youths said “are doing so because they believe that Abia State being the only State presently having a Governor-elect under the Labour Party, LP, will sponsor her Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi,s Presidential ElectionTribunal matter which the Labour party faulted the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

According to the group, “This evil plot by a fifth columnist who wants to cause a war between the Igbos and the North will fail in this attempt to cause more ethnic tension that has already been heightened by the outgoing administration.

“No Igbo man has failed any matter against any Northern governor, while will the North try to scuttle the joy of Abia people and Ndigbo. This nonsense has to stop immediately.

“Dr Alex Chioma Otti and the Labour Party, LP, submitted the register of their party members within the time frame as stipulated by the 2022 Electoral law and anything to the contrary was manufactured by the person who filed the matter and his sponsors. The truth remains that the Labour Party, followed all due process before the primaries of their party and so should be left alone.

“Igbo youths are seriously warning all those who want to scuttle the joy of Abians to desist from it else they will have Igbo youths to contend with. Abia State should not be used as a ground for target practice to undermine our hard-earned democracy”.

They therefore call on the Governor-Elect Dr Alex Otti “to remain undaunted and focus to build Abia of our dream while appealing the matter at the Federal Court of Appeal”.

They warned the APC to leave Abians to enjoy the fresh air brought to Abia State by God through Dr Alex Otti.