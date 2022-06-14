Court jails man on FBI-wanted list two years for N22m fraud in Lagos

The Lagos State Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Adekunle Abiodun Aderibigbe, who was on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Aderibigbe, a member of a syndicate operating in the United States, specialises in stealing United States citizens’ data to obtain fraudulent tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, IRS.

The defendant, alongside other members of the syndicate, perpetrated the fraud through the help of one Curtis Betley serving a jail term in the United States to steal the identities of American nationals and use the same to file over 255 fraudulent tax fund returns with the IRS, making over $1.6million.

