Tinubu to visit Katsina soon — Gov Radda

President Bola Ahmed Tunubu is scheduled to visit Katsina on a date yet to be announced.

This was disclosed by the state Governor Malam Dikko Umar Radda at an APC party congregation in Katsina organised by Hon Sani Aliyu Katsina Federal Constituency member for an empowerment programme.

Radda did not disclose the date, only giving indication soon and urging Katsina people to brace up for the presidential visit.

“The President will soon visit and spend the night here — an honour previously extended only to Lagos State.

During his visit, he will commission several key projects that reflect our significant progress under the APC administration,” the Governor revealed.

The governor called on all residents to welcome the president warmly and to participate in the commissioning events to showcase the developmental strides achieved in Katsina State.

On the empowerment program, Governor Radda Commends Hon. Sani Danlami’s Multi-Million Naira Program

He praised the Member representing Katsina Federal Constituency, for implementing an impressive empowerment program worth over half a billion naira for constituents in Katsina.

Radda noted the tangible impact of the programme.

“Today, we witness the distribution of genuine empowerment materials including motorcycles, grinding machines, irrigation equipment, and sewing machines. This is the kind of impactful representation we need — delivering visible, tangible results to the people,” the Governor stated.

The Governor also stressed Hon. Danlami’s uncommon commitment to service, noting his numerous road projects and constituency initiatives that have positively impacted citizens’ lives.

He acknowledged the Honourable Member’s significant responsibility in representing Katsina at the federal level.

“It is rare to see a federal legislator personally distributing empowerment items worth over half a billion naira in one single day. This is truly commendable,” Governor Radda remarked.

In his remark, the member representing Katsina Central at the National Assembly Hon Sani Aliyu said he had nothing to say to Katsina people than to thank them for his election.

To the Governor, he said, “I want to assure you today that as representatives in the National Assembly, we are fully behind you. We will continue to collaborate with you to ensure that the lives of our people improve through meaningful projects and programs like this,” Hon. Danlami stated.

The federal lawmaker, in his show of commitment to security efforts in the state, donated his personal Hilux vehicle to support security agencies.

The empowerment program includes 20 cars, 150 motorcycles, 150 sewing machines, 50 tire tube repair kits, 150 irrigation machines, and ₦60 million in financial support.

Also speaking, Member Representing Katsina Local Government at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ali Abu Albaba extended appreciation to the Governor and Hon. Danlami, saying “The blessings you have brought to Katsina Local Government will go a long way in producing more self-reliant citizens.”

