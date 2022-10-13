Court acquits Saminu Turaki, ex-Jigawa gov, of N8.3 billion corruption charges

A Federal High Court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Thursday, discharged and acquitted former Jigawa State governor, Senator Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, of the N8.3 billion corruption charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The former governor was arraigned along with three other companies on 33-count charges in 2007 shortly after leaving office.

Senator Turaki was dragged before Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of the Federal Capital Territory High Court where he was remanded at Kuje Central Prison and was later released on bail.

The case was later transferred to the Federal High Court, Dutse, in 2011 after the former governor challenged the jurisdiction of the FCT division of the court.

The trial judge, Justice Hassan Dikko, while giving his ruling, struck out all charges and discharged all the accused persons and acquitted them.

The court further ordered that the travel documents of Saminu Turaki be released to him with immediate effect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obajana: We Must Separate Acquisition From Asset-Grabbing, Kogi Replies Dangote

THE Kogi State government, on Wednesday, responded to Dangote Industries Limited’s insistence on 100 per cent ownership of Obajana Cement Company…

FEC Okays N202.8bn MTN Takeover Of Enugu-Onitsha Road Construction

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the takeover of the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by MTN at the cost of over N202.8 billion under the road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme…

Tinubu, Governors, Campaign Council, NWC Meet

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the APC presidential campaign council, representatives of governors…

You’re Dazed By Atiku’s Popularity, PDP Replies Tinubu





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of his lack of political depth or ability to engage in any productive discourse…

Court acquits Saminu Turaki, ex-Jigawa gov, of N8.3 billion corruption charges