‘Corruption is not Nigeria’s only problem’

Mr Sunday Olagunju, a journalist and former General Manager of the defunct Sketch Press Limited, has been championing the birth of a new country through his publications. In this interview, he speaks with Adewale Oshodi on his new book, Nigeria: Problems and Solutions, and how it will help steer the country on the path of development if embraced by political leaders and policy makers. Excerpts:

What do you intend to achieve with your new book, Nigeria: Problems and Solutions?

The book suggests that when there is problem, there must be solutions. Since 1960, Nigeria has been having problems, and despite the fact that we have solved some, a lot of such problems remain unsolved, and as a journalist, I have discovered that our problem is more than corruption. There are 22 problems I have highlighted in the book, though just one of them is corruption. Another problem is unemployment; once there is unemployment, how does the country become productive? There is also lack of unity, which, in a way, brings poverty. One of the major problems in Nigeria is poverty, and even the corruption we are talking about results into poverty. Also, if our political leaders are poor in ideas, you’ll discover that there is not much they can offer to the people. Therefore, this book will make us realise that our problem is more than corruption. I have been able to highlight the problems we are facing and how we can tackle them.

How long did you research the problems facing the country before compiling them into a book?

I started my journalism career in 1985, and since then, I have been writing on the Nigerian state. One thing I noticed throughout my career is that there is corruption all over the world, including in Western countries, yet it did not hinder their development, so I started researching on why we are unable to develop despite the fact that we have natural resources, and I discovered that we have been devoting more time to corruption issues at the expense of other challenges facing us. So, it took me about 20 years to come up with this book.





Although the book will benefit all Nigerians, it will definitely have more impact when political office holders and policy makers have it, what efforts are you making towards ensuring that these set of Nigerians have access to the book?

First and foremost, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have adopted it and have bought about 100 copies. I have also reached out to their colleagues in other assemblies that the book is very relevant, especially going by the impact it will make in the development of this country. The book is already in bookstores, and it will do a lot of good for Nigerians, most especially politicians and police makers, to get it in order to understand the challenges facing us as a country and how to tackle those challenges.

Do you think Nigeria’s problems can be solved?

There is no problem that cannot be solved. The only thing we need is sincerity of purpose. If we are sincere; if our political leaders are sincere, then we can solve our problems and have the Nigeria of our dreams.